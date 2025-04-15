Annual 61-day fishing ban commences in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM/THOOTHUKUDI: The annual 61-day fishing ban commenced in Ramanathapuram on Monday. According to the district administration, the fishing ban came into effect under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulations Act, 1983, to protect marine life during the breeding season.

During the ban period, both mechanised boats and trawlers cannot venture into the sea. A total of 1,500 boats would be anchored in the respective jetties.

Hence, boat owners can carry out repair works to trawlers and the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 8,000 to the fishermen, officials added.

N J Bose (73) from the All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association urged the state and central government to resolve the Katchatheevu issue before the fishing ban ends.

In Thoothukudi district, over 550 mechanised fishing vessels attached to Thoothukudi, Tharuvaikulam, and Vembar fishing harbours will be moored on shore. Fishermen in Thoothukudi have urged the state government to ensure that no other fishermen breach the Thoothukudi coast during the ban. However, the country boats will continue to fish.

Pugal of Tharuvaikulam, deep sea fishermen welfare association secretary, said fisheries department officials must stay vigilant to ward off fishermen from Kanniyakumari and Kerala on the west coast.

A section of fishermen demanded that the state government increase the compensation as the price of commodities has skyrocketed.

The fishermen urged the district administration to also rope in Indian Coast Guard and marine police to patrol the coast and identify the trawlers using their colour codes to protect marine life.