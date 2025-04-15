Cash-strapped UoM may cut guest faculty number, maintenance costs

CHENNAI: To tide over the financial crisis, the University of Madras (UoM) has proposed major deductions in its expenses for the academic year 2025-26. From reducing the number of guest faculty to cutting down on the building maintenance expenses in its various campuses by 40%, the varsity has chalked out a detailed blueprint to save money and has sent the proposal to the syndicate members for their remarks.

The university has also proposed cut in the revenue sharing between the university and the respective departments running self-financing courses from the existing 50:50 model to 70:30 model, thereby reducing the revenue of the departments.

Interestingly, the proposal has come after the delay in tabling the university’s budget for 2025-26.

“Every year on or before March 31, the budget for the entire year is tabled at the senate meeting. However, this year, the senate passed budget for April alone, amounting to Rs 19 crore. The state government’s finance department wants a further reduction in our budget estimate”, said a faculty member.

The faculty members and students have strongly criticised the move as it will worsen the condition of the varsity and take a toll on its quality of education.

Documents assessed by TNIE reveal that the varsity currently has 115 full-time guest lecturers and 46 part-time (hourly basis) guest faculty and it has been proposed to reduce the figure to 75 and 30, respectively. Similarly, the varsity has 221 clerical staff and 106 class IV outsourced employees in its five campuses, which it wants to reduce to 150 and 75 respectively in this academic year.