Cash-strapped UoM may cut guest faculty number, maintenance costs

CHENNAI: To tide over the financial crisis, the University of Madras (UoM) has proposed major deductions in its expenses for the academic year 2025-26. From reducing the number of guest faculty to cutting down on the building maintenance expenses in its various campuses by 40%, the varsity has chalked out a detailed blueprint to save money and has sent the proposal to the syndicate members for their remarks.
The university has also proposed cut in the revenue sharing between the university and the respective departments running self-financing courses from the existing 50:50 model to 70:30 model, thereby reducing the revenue of the departments.
Interestingly, the proposal has come after the delay in tabling the university’s budget for 2025-26.
“Every year on or before March 31, the budget for the entire year is tabled at the senate meeting. However, this year, the senate passed budget for April alone, amounting to Rs 19 crore. The state government’s finance department wants a further reduction in our budget estimate”, said a faculty member.
The faculty members and students have strongly criticised the move as it will worsen the condition of the varsity and take a toll on its quality of education.
Documents assessed by TNIE reveal that the varsity currently has 115 full-time guest lecturers and 46 part-time (hourly basis) guest faculty and it has been proposed to reduce the figure to 75 and 30, respectively. Similarly, the varsity has 221 clerical staff and 106 class IV outsourced employees in its five campuses, which it wants to reduce to 150 and 75 respectively in this academic year.
Adding to it, the varsity has proposed a 40% reduction in allocation of funds for maintenance of buildings in its five campuses in the budget estimate of 2025-26, as compared to last year. Likewise, a reduction of 30% towards the expenses of library (which is majorly meant for buying books and periodicals), a 20% cut in the maintenance of computers, laboratories and other stationary heads in various academic departments and a deduction of 30% towards funds spent on organising sports events and maintenance of grounds have been proposed.
On the proposed reduction of revenue from self-financing courses shared with departments, a faculty asked, “If our share is reduced to 30%, how will the self financing courses grow and upgrade itself as per industry needs?”
According to sources, the varsity spends nearly Rs 19 crore per month towards its expenses and with all these deductions they aim to bring down the expenditure by at least Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore a month.
Reacting strongly to the proposal, a senior faculty said, “Against the sanctioned strength of 536, the varsity currently has only 170 permanent faculty. We are somehow functioning with the help of guest lecturers, if the varsity will reduce their numbers also then how will the departments function.”
“Majority of the buildings are old and in dilapidated condition. By cutting down maintenance expenses, we are only inviting more trouble,” said another faculty member.
Senior officials of the university could not be reached for a comment.