Construction of EB sub-station at Coimbatore's Semmozhi Poonga yet to take-off

COIMBATORE: A long pending demand of setting up a separate sub-station to share distribution load in the core Coimbatore city was expected to be executed at the under-construction 'Semmozhi Poonga'. However, works have not take off for the last three months citing a delay in possession permission for the land from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

"The CCMC has given 'enter upon permission' for the land to build the sub-station but is delaying in offering possession permission. Hence, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) cannot officially take over the land for development works," said sources from TNPDCL.

TNPDCL sources said the demand was considered during the announcement of the Semmozhi Poonga and around 50 cents of land near the prison entrance was allocated. It was planned to share the distribution load from the receiving station at Tatabad. This sub-station is planned to be constructed at an outlay of around Rs 19 crore and it would have 210 power transformers to manage overload issues. Stressing the delay, TNPDCL wrote a letter to the corporation commissioner, said sources.