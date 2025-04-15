Denied admission, man issues hoax bomb threat to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

TIRUNELVELI: A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Tirunelveli City police for issuing a hoax bomb threat to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), on Monday.

The man allegedly made the threat after being denied admission at the hospital because the attender was absent.

The suspect is identified as Muthu Perumal, a resident of Kunchanvilai, Uvari, and a construction worker. According to sources, an anonymous caller informed the police control room that a bomb had been planted at the hospital and claimed that the entire facility would blow up.

The information was immediately sent to Santhosh Hadimani, Tirunelveli Commissioner of police and a search operation was launched by the police along with the bomb disposal squad. However, no suspicious object was found and it was confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Perumal was traced and arrested by the police on Monday. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the call and he always picks up quarrels with his wife and in-laws when he is under the influence of alcohol.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had visited the hospital for some treatment purpose and he was allegedly turned away by the hospital staff. Angered by this, he reported made a hoax bomb call, added the sources.