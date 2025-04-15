Last-seen theory valid only if time gap is small: Tamil Nadu sessions court

CHENNAI: Though the ‘last seen’ theory is effective to nail perpetrators in a murder case, it can be used only when the time gap between the point when the deceased and accused were last seen together, and the deceased found dead, is small enough.

Using this dictum laid out by higher courts, a Kancheepuram district sessions court, on April 7, acquitted three men accused of murdering their friend, near Manimangalam, around 50 km from Chennai, in March 2013.

As per evidence in the case, the court found two of the accused took the deceased on their bike on March 20, and his body was found two days later.

The court said the police would have to prove in court that no other person had come in contact with the deceased during the two days, which could justify convicting the accused for the crime. “In the absence of such evidence, it is not safe to hand out a conviction on the basis of the theory, “ the court added.

The case pertains to the murder of Suresh allegedly by his friends - Vinayagam, Kathavarayan and Rajesh - sometime in the third week of March in 2013.