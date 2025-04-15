'Lion of Tamil Nadu': Premalatha recalls PM Modi’s bond with Vijayakant

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant shared a video recalling the warm and enduring bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and DMDK founder Vijayakant.

Modi responded to her video on platform X, saying, “My dear friend Captain Vijayakant was remarkable! He and I interacted so closely over the years and also worked together. People across generations remember him for the good he did for the society.”

The warm exchange came after the BJP recently sealed the alliance with the AIADMK for the 2026 election. In 2024 Lok Sabha election, when AIADMK exited the BJP-led NDA, the DMDK decided to stay with the Dravidian major. The exchange by both the leaders on Monday is seen as the DMDK and the BJP trying to woo each other.