Long way to go in building an egalitarian society: Tamil Nadu CM at Ambedkar Jayanti event

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that “there is still a long way to go in building an egalitarian society based on self-respect.”
Addressing the Equality Day event organised by the government to commemorate the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the CM said that though he could proudly say that the rule under the “Dravidian model” government is the “golden age” in implementation of schemes for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, his duty and journey won’t end with that.
Stalin said that only a limited success has been achieved in the last 100 to 200 years in eradicating inequalities that have existed for thousands of years, Stalin said that it is his firm belief that politics of love is stronger and effective than the politics of hate.
Stressing that progressive and egalitarian thoughts should take root in everyone, Stalin highlighted the need for working hard towards that goal.
Prakash Ambedkar asks TN government to enact a law against honour killings
“To create a casteless, equal society, a dream for which Jyotirao Phule, Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar worked tirelessly, change must begin with individuals and reflect collectively in society. Only then can we eradicate the inequalities that have persisted in this land for thousands of years,” Stalin said.
“There is still a long way to go in building an egalitarian society based on self-respect,” he said. Stalin inaugurated a slew of welfare projects worth Rs 227.85 cr under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. These include 18 new hostels, infrastructure upgrades at 46 schools, 19 community halls, study halls at 22 college hostels, and 1,000 tenements for tribal families. He also inaugurated long-range wireless internet connectivity in tribal areas and other welfare measures worth Rs 104.75 crores benefiting 48,436 people.
Among the major projects is the MC Rajah Hostel in Saidapet, constructed at a cost of Rs 44.5 crore. The facility, which has ground plus 10 floors spread over 1.01 lakh sq.ft., can accommodate 484 students. Stalin also announced that a full-sized statue of MC Rajah will be installed on the campus of the hostel built in 1961.
Stalin listed the various initiatives being implemented by his government for the welfare and empowerment of people from the SC ST communities, which included the Nannilam Land Purchase Scheme to help women agricultural labourers of Adi Dravidar community become landowners, Ambedkar Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, and scholarship for students to study abroad.
Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, who took part in the event, urged the state to enact a law against honour killings. He also appreciated the TN government’s initiative to translate Dr Ambedkar’s works - Annihilation of Caste and Riddles in Hinduism - and distribute them among the public.