Long way to go in building an egalitarian society: Tamil Nadu CM at Ambedkar Jayanti event

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that “there is still a long way to go in building an egalitarian society based on self-respect.”

Addressing the Equality Day event organised by the government to commemorate the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the CM said that though he could proudly say that the rule under the “Dravidian model” government is the “golden age” in implementation of schemes for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, his duty and journey won’t end with that.

Stalin said that only a limited success has been achieved in the last 100 to 200 years in eradicating inequalities that have existed for thousands of years, Stalin said that it is his firm belief that politics of love is stronger and effective than the politics of hate.

Stressing that progressive and egalitarian thoughts should take root in everyone, Stalin highlighted the need for working hard towards that goal.