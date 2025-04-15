Man held for killing neighbour over argument in Tamil Nadu's Sulur

COIMBATORE: A 34-year-old man bludgeoned his neighbour to death, following a heated altercation on Sunday night at Sulur in the city. The accused, Manikandan, a native of Tenkasi, had been living separately from his wife. He had left his two young children under his parents' care at Gandhi Nagar in Pappampatti near Sulur. He regularly visited them during weekends and holidays.

Police said Manikandan had arrived in Pappampatti a few days ago to spend time with his children. His neighbour, Sikandar (47), a native of Madurai, was also working as a construction labourer in the area and lived alone in a rented house nearby.

On Sunday night, an argument erupted between the two men after Sikandar, allegedly inebriated, objected to Manikandan stacking firewood outside his house. The confrontation intensified when Sikandar allegedly hurled verbal abuses at Manikandan's children, further provoking him.

In the ensuing altercation, Manikandan is said to have retrieved a cricket bat from his house and attacked Sikandar multiple times. The victim sustained severe injuries to the face and head. Police believe Manikandan then dragged the wounded man and left him on the Pappampatti-Selakarachal roadside, where Sikandar succumbed to his injuries.

After being alerted by nearby residents, Sulur police recovered the body and sent it to Singanallur ESI Hospital for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered. After a search through the night, police apprehended Manikandan who was found hiding in the vicinity. He is currently in custody and being interrogated.