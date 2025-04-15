Supporters of MDMK's Durai Vaiko, Satya spar online

TIRUCHY: MDMK principal secretary and MP Durai Vaiko declined to comment on Monday on the alleged rift with the party’s deputy general secretary Mallai Satya.

The controversy arose from a recent internal meeting in Chennai, where Durai Vaiko allegedly offered to step down from his post in an attempt to settle growing differences with Satya.

“I do not wish to speak on that issue,” Durai Vaiko told reporters in Tiruchy. Tension between the two leaders intensified after Saturday’s meeting in Chennai, with supporters from both sides engaging in heated exchanges on social media.

Durai Vaiko is said to have told functionaries in Chennai and Tiruchy that he was being personally targeted online by Satya’s supporters, who mocked and questioned his leadership. However, they passed a resolution urging him to stay on.

On Monday, general secretary Vaiko said, “The MDMK executive committee meeting is scheduled for April 20.”