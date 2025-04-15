Tamil Nadu forest department constructs retiring rooms for women staff on field

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu forest department has constructed retiring rooms exclusively for women staff deployed for fieldwork inside reserve forests. The retiring rooms will be put into use once the finishing touches are given to the facility.

Forest sources said 11 retiring rooms have been constructed at a cost of Rs 62 lakh for the welfare of the women staff in the division. A few have been constructed at Pattisalai near Gopanari in Periyanacikenpalayam forest range, near Sembukkarai tribal settlement

in Coimbatore forest range, and near the Mulli Checkpost at Karamadai forest range. A senior official of the division said we have allotted five to six lakh rupees for each retiring room attached with toilets. Their construction was necessary as the appointment of women personnel increased in the last couple of years

Women are appointed as forest guards, forest watchers and forest rangers. They attend to animal deaths, detecting poaching cases among other duties.