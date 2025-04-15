Tamil Nadu leaders pay tributes to Ambedkar; 'plight of dalits in state painful,' says Governor

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi and leaders paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
In a message on X platform, Ravi said, “As the nation celebrates 75 years of our Constitution, it is the solemn duty of every citizen to uphold its spirit as envisioned by Babasaheb and spread awareness to the last man which would pave the way to a #ViksitBharat 2047.”
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a society based on equality, fraternity and social justice.”
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also posted a message. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan paid floral tributes to Ambedkar. TVK president Vijay also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at Palavakkam.
Plight of Dalits in state painful
Governor RN Ravi said he was “pained by the plight of the Dalit brothers and sisters” when he came to Tamil Nadu, a state where “social justice is frequently spoken about,”
Addressing a function organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, Ravi said while Dalits continue to suffer across the country, the kind of stories one hears in Tamil Nadu, “a state that claims to champion social justice,” are heartbreaking.
Pointing out a few recent incidents of violence against Dalits in the state, Ravi said these were not isolated incidents. He said in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy last year, majority of those who died were Dalits.
He also alleged that crimes against Dalits are on the rise in the state, while conviction rate in such crimes is less than the national average. “These are facts, not political statements,” he said, according to a release from Raj Bhavan.