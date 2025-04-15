Tamil Nadu leaders pay tributes to Ambedkar; 'plight of dalits in state painful,' says Governor

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi and leaders paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In a message on X platform, Ravi said, “As the nation celebrates 75 years of our Constitution, it is the solemn duty of every citizen to uphold its spirit as envisioned by Babasaheb and spread awareness to the last man which would pave the way to a #ViksitBharat 2047.”

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a society based on equality, fraternity and social justice.”

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also posted a message. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan paid floral tributes to Ambedkar. TVK president Vijay also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at Palavakkam.