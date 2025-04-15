Three kids drown while bathing in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Three kids drowned in the Velliyankal stream in Kattumannarkoil on Monday evening. According to police, five students had gone to bathe in the stream. “While bathing, three of them accidentally slipped into a deep pit.
The other two students tried to rescue them but failed,” police said. Local residents began a search but were unable to locate the missing children. The Kattumannarkoil fire and rescue team was alerted. After a search operation, the bodies of the three students were recovered.
The deceased were identified as M Ubayathullah (8), J Mohammed Abil (10), and S Sheikh Abdul Rahman (13). The bodies were sent to Kattumannarkoil GH for post-mortem.