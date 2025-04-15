TN man electrocuted at temple fest; wife, grandmom die in attempt to save him

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three of a family were electrocuted to death as a man collapsed after touching a high-tension power line which prompted his wife and grandmother to attempt to rescue him at Kariseri village near Virudhunagar on Monday. The man's wife was seven-months pregnant.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as Tirupathi (28), an electrician who rented out audio equipment for functions and events, his wife Lalitha (25), and Pakkiyam (65).

The accident happened when Tirupathi was installing decorative lamps for a local temple festival.

“A wire accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage power line and Tirupathi was electrocuted. On seeing Tirupathi falling unconscious, Lalitha, Pakkiyam, and three others rushed to help him. In the process, Lalitha and Pakkiyam, too, touched the live wire and died on the spot,” sources said.

Two are still undergoing treatment in hospital

Tirupathi’s younger brother Dharmaraj (20), and Kavinkumar (17), a relative, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar. The couple has a 2.5-year-old son. Amathur police have filed a case and are investigating.