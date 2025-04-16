55-year-old worker dies as mud wall weakened by rain collapses on him in TN's Karur

KARUR: A 55-year-old construction worker engaged in laying the foundation for a house compound wall here was killed on the spot when a mud wall of the neighbouring house collapsed on him and two others at the site. The other two injured were hospitalised. The wall that collapsed on them had weakened in the recent rains, the police said.

Sivaji of Porani along with Mayavan (24), also from the same village, and Rajendran (44) of Vennaimalai was hired by K Ponnusamy of Panchamadevi to construct a compound wall for his house. Around

12.30 pm on Tuesday, the three were digging for laying the foundation when a side mud wall of the neighbouring house owned by S Manjula collapsed on them, killing Sivaji on the spot. Manjula was away in Tiruppur at the time of the incident and hence her house was locked, the police said.

On information, Karur fire and rescue services personnel rescued the other two injured workers and admitted them to the government medical college hospital. Sivaji’s body was sent for post-mortem.

The Vengamedu police, who have registered a case, said preliminary inquiries revealed that the wall became weakened due to the recent rains.