Administrative-cum-Instructors in TN Government schools yet to get salaries since two months

COIMBATORE: There is no reason to cheer for several Administrative-cum-Instructors (AIs) in government schools in some districts, including Salem, as they have not been paid salaries two few months.

Around 1,500 AIs from Salem, Tirupathur, and Tiruvannamalai have been waiting for their salaries for February and March. Salaries were disbursed to AIs in Namakkal on Tuesday. Without regular pay, these staff, working under consolidated pay at government schools, are unable to financially support their families, and struggle to pay their debts.



B Sharmila (name changed), an AI from in Salem district, told TNIE that around 6,800 AIs were appointed in government schools across the state in June 2024 to manage ICT labs through the Kerala-based Keltron, with a fixed salary of Rs 11,452 and a take-home salary of Rs 9,700 per month.

As per the appointment order, Keltron must credit salaries by the 7th of each month, she said. However, the AIs have been receiving their salaries after the 15th or 20th since appointment, rued Sharmila.

"Due to delay in receiving salary, we face difficulties in paying rent, repaying debts and purchasing groceries, among others," she added.

"In such a situation, salaries for February and March have not been disbursed. We are in distress, unable to meet our family's financial and medical needs.

Furthermore, when we contacted our educational officers and the Human Resource (HR) personnel of Keltron in the district, they did not respond properly and failed to provide a clear reason," Sharmila stated.



"Our officers said salary payment was stopped due to technical issues. As our tenure ends this month, we are uncertain whether we will receive our salary next month as well," she added.



When contacted, an HR personnel for Keltron told TNIE that four districts in the state had not received funds for salary distribution since two months due to technical issues regarding fund transfer from our headquarters in Chennai.

A top official from the school education department in Chennai said funds were released to the firm, and assured to look into the issue.