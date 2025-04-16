Caste certificates, marks of candidates selected for jobs to be provided under RTI: Central Information Commission

CHENNAI: Caste certificates, details of marks obtained and the basis for selection of candidates pertaining to the recruitment of drivers by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in May 2023 must be provided under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, the Central Information Commission (CIC) ruled on Tuesday.

Such information could not be denied under section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, which deals with exempting disclosure of personal information, the CIC said while hearing an appeal filed by Murugesh V from Tamil Nadu.

In the order, the CIC said that denying caste certificates of selected candidates under RTI is not sustainable when the recruitment has been done under the reserved category.

“The very purpose of reservation-based selection mandates verification and disclosure of caste-based eligibility, which in this context, becomes a matter of public record. However, sensitive personal data such as addresses or signatures may be redacted,” the CIC said, directing NGT to provide the information to the appellant within three weeks.