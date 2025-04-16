CCMC faces criticism for operating bus terminals without mandatory approvals

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has come under sharp criticism after social activists raised serious concerns about its failure to obtain mandatory approvals and licenses for several key bus terminals across the city.

Sources said the civic body has been operating some of the busiest bus stands, including the recently inaugurated Omni Bus Stand in Gandhipuram and Mettupalayam Road Bus Terminus, without securing permission from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Regional Transport Authority (RTA). These clearances along with a license from the District Collector are required by law before any bus stand can be constructed or operated.

As per government norms, construction of any bus stand classified under categories A, B, C, D or Special Class must begin only after receiving planning permission from DTCP and approval from RTA, based on a detailed site plan and blueprint.

A license issued by the district collector is also mandatory before the facility can be opened to the public, added sources.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K Kathirmathiyon said that in the case of the Omni Bus Stand at Gandhipuram, the CCMC proceeded with renovation and opened the facility without obtaining any of the required approvals or completion certificate.

The absence of this documentation has also delayed basic infrastructure support such as electricity supply since a completion certificate is essential to secure power connections.