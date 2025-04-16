CM Stalin introduces Bills to nominate PwDs to all local bodies in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced two Bills to amend the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994. The amendments aim to ensure the nomination of persons with disabilities (PwD) in all local bodies across the State, enabling their voices to be heard in local governance and empowering them to take on leadership roles in local administration.

Introducing the Bills in the State Assembly, the CM said at present, only 35 persons with disabilities serve as elected members in urban local bodies. After the amendments, around 650 persons with disabilities will be nominated to urban local bodies. Similarly 12, 913 PwDs will be nominated to village panchayats; 388 to Panchayat Unions, and 37 to district panchayats.

The CM said this as members thumped the desks welcoming the announcement, and representatives of associations for PwDs watched from the galleries of the Assembly. "The objective of the Dravidian movement has always been to elevate the oppressed to positions of authority and to ensure their active participation in power," he added.

On February 27, the Chief Minister announced that the State will provide adequate representation for differently-abled persons by nominating them to all urban and rural local bodies in the State. To fulfil his promise, the CM has introduced these Bills.