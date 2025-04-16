Coimbatore Corporation to install rainwater harvesting systems in large buildings by May

COIMBATORE: In a bid to promote rainwater harvesting systems in every establishment, the Coimbatore district administration launched a drive aimed at implementing these systems in all large constructions by May, before the onset of southwest monsoon.



The initiative aims to ensure rooftop rainwater harvesting systems are in place at government buildings, private institutions, including educational and commercial establishments, malls, residential societies, hospitals, industries, and other large buildings throughout the district.

It also aims to convert defunct borewells into groundwater recharging shafts. The drive will be led by Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran in the corporation areas, while it will be overseen by Additional Collector (Development) Sanket Balwant Waghe in rural areas.



Meanwhile, the district administration is conducting a field-level survey, in collaboration with NGOs, to assess the current state of groundwater harvesting systems and identify locations for development.

"The survey will determine how many establishments lack necessary facilities, malfunctioning systems and the status of defunct borewells. Currently, the survey has been completed in SS Kulam block, where 29 defunct borewells have been identified for conversion into rainwater recharging shafts.

Work is underway in this regard, and the survey of other blocks is expected to be completed within a week. Following this, we will launch awareness campaigns and installations. People should come forward to support the drive," said Waghe.



Explaining the importance of focusing initially on larger structures, Waghe said an industry in the SS Kulam block was measured during the survey, and it has a rooftop area of 20,000 sq ft. With the district's average rainfall of 600 mm, this building could potentially channel one million liters of water into the rainwater harvesting system annually, he said.



"We need to install these systems at all establishments, including small residences, as they help raise groundwater levels. However, we have prioritised large constructions that can collect significant quantities of rainwater first. Our goal is to have this system installed by May, ahead of southwest monsoon. Later on, we can work on small structures such as individual homes," he added.