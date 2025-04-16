CPM urges TN Assembly to pass resolution seeking Governor RN Ravi's recall

Questioning the continuation of the governor in office, he said, “Even after his tenure ended, why is the union government continuing with his appointment? The CPI(M) strongly condemns this. He has no moral right to continue in office and must be removed immediately.”

Taking a jibe at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he said the status of the existing parties in this alliance is unclear. "The situation in PMK looks like a family feud, but the real conflict is over deciding which alliance to join. The AIADMK-BJP alliance has always been chaotic. Joining hands with the BJP is a betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu.

In the previous election, AIADMK contested alone. What has the BJP done now to deserve a renewed alliance? It supported NEET and passed the Waqf Bill – both of which go against the people’s interest. This alliance only aims to protect Edappadi Palaniswami and will not benefit the AIADMK or the people,” he said, adding that the true followers of late J Jayalalithaa and loyal AIADMK cadres will never accept this alliance.

Balakrishnan also condemned Minister Ponmudy’s recent statement. “His speech is unacceptable and should not be made in public. When an alliance is announced, both party leaders must speak together. But Edappadi Palaniswami remained silent. This shows how much the BJP has subjugated the AIADMK,” he said.

On the issue of B R Ambedkar’s statue, he said, “Dr B R Ambedkar is a national leader. He should not be viewed through a caste lens. It is unacceptable to say that his statue should only be placed in Dalit areas. Statues of Ambedkar should be installed in public spaces and important locations where people from all communities gather.”

