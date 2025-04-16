Experts sceptical about TN Government’s move to open 10 colleges amid staff crunch

CHENNAI: The recent budget announcement regarding the opening of 10 new government arts and science colleges in the interior parts of the state has left academicians wondering about the quality of education to be offered in the colleges, as they say, the existing colleges themselves are facing acute shortage of faculty. The government decided to establish the colleges with an aim to make higher education more accessible.

The state has a total of 164 government arts and science colleges, with over 1.2 lakh seats in undergraduate streams alone, and there are 7,500 vacancies of permanent faculty members.

Teachers alleged there has been no recruitment of faculty in government and government-aided arts and science colleges in the state for the last 10 years. In 2015, the government had recruited 957 faculty members, and since then, there has been no recruitment.

Last year, the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) started the recruitment process for 4,000 faculty positions, but it was halted midway due to legal issues. The tentative year planner released by TRB says the recruitment exam for 4,000 assistant professors will be conducted in July this year, but academicians are apprehensive about the timeline.

“At present, there are only 5,000 permanent faculty members to manage over 3 lakh students in government colleges across the state. Though the vacancy stands at 7,500, the actual requirement of faculty could be much more, since every year there is hike in the number of seats.

The 40 constituent colleges of universities are also converted into government arts and science colleges. The government is managing the situation by hiring guest lecturers but it is taking a toll on the quality of education,” said Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association(TNGCTA) secretary S Suresh.