Haphazard bus parking near Tiruchy's Chathiram bus stand puts pedestrians at risk

TIRUCHY: Unauthorised parking of buses, especially private ones in front of shopping complexes near the Chathiram bus stand, is causing inconvenience to pedestrians and shopkeepers. Buses parked haphazardly block shop entrances, affect sales and force pedestrians to walk in the middle of the road, putting their safety at risk.
The Chathiram bus stand was upgraded by the Tiruchy corporation in 2021 under the Smart Cities Mission for Rs 28 crore. It has 30 bus bays divided into two sections for city and rural services.
Despite this, several buses going on routes like Kulumani, Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Srirangam, Vayalur, Somarasampettai, and central bus stand continue to park outside the facility, particularly at its entry and exit points.
Space constraints and competition among bus drivers to board the passengers are reasons for this unauthorised parking. However, the lack of proper parking management has left pedestrians vulnerable and shopkeepers distressed.
Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, the issue remains unresolved. S Rengadass, who runs a bakery in Joseph College's complex said, "Buses often arrive much earlier than their allotted time and park here. There is no space for people to even look at the shops. As a result, the number of customers has decreased.
This has been affecting my sales for over a year. I used to make around Rs 50,000 a month, but now I barely earn Rs 10,000 whereas my shop rent alone is Rs 28,000." M Sruthi, a resident and frequent visitor to the stand said, "I have to walk in the middle of the road because the buses block the footpath. It is scary, especially when other vehicles are speeding by.
The authorities need to do something about this." A senior police officer told TNIE, "Buses on routes like Woraiyur and Thillai Nagar are currently parking outside the Chathiram bus stand due to the ongoing construction of the Maris Theatre RoB limiting space availability.
However, we will look into the issue. Operations at the Chathiram Bus Stand are set to shift to the Panjappur bus terminus next month, which is expected to ease the congestion."