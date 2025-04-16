Haphazard bus parking near Tiruchy's Chathiram bus stand puts pedestrians at risk

TIRUCHY: Unauthorised parking of buses, especially private ones in front of shopping complexes near the Chathiram bus stand, is causing inconvenience to pedestrians and shopkeepers. Buses parked haphazardly block shop entrances, affect sales and force pedestrians to walk in the middle of the road, putting their safety at risk.

The Chathiram bus stand was upgraded by the Tiruchy corporation in 2021 under the Smart Cities Mission for Rs 28 crore. It has 30 bus bays divided into two sections for city and rural services.

Despite this, several buses going on routes like Kulumani, Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Srirangam, Vayalur, Somarasampettai, and central bus stand continue to park outside the facility, particularly at its entry and exit points.

Space constraints and competition among bus drivers to board the passengers are reasons for this unauthorised parking. However, the lack of proper parking management has left pedestrians vulnerable and shopkeepers distressed.