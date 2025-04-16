Madras HC stays order letting CMRL construct station through temples on Whites Road

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday temporarily stayed an order of a single judge who had allowed the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to construct a station at Thousand Lights through Sri Rathina Vinayagar and Durgai Amman temples on Whites Road, without disturbing the United India Insurance Company Limited’s premises.

The interim stay was granted by the bench of justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar while hearing an appeal filed by an organisation, Aalayam Kappom Foundation, which challenged the order of Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed on March 11. The division bench ordered notice to the respondents and adjourned the case by four weeks.

Senior counsel S Ravi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the first bench of the court had disposed of a PIL filed by the organisation by recording the proposal of CMRL that the proposed entry and exit points of the station would be shifted to the premises of the United India Insurance. CMRL had accordingly issued a notification for proposed land acquisition to the company.