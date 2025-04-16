Man arrested for attempted murder following midnight altercation in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In a swift operation, the Mudaliarpet Police arrested a man within 24 hours of a violent assault that involved a beer bottle attack, which left a youth critically injured.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday (April 12), when a drunken argument escalated between two individuals, Bharathi (29) of Kamalam Nagar, Kompakkam, and Muralitharan alias Murali (25) of Villiyanur.

The quarrel turned violent when Bharathi allegedly attacked Murali with a beer bottle, striking him on the head and neck. Murali was later found lying in a pool of blood by his younger brother, Bharathapriyan (27), who rushed him to the Puducherry Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered with the Mudaliarpet Police (Crime no. 62/2025) under BNS Section 109(1). A special investigation team led by Inspector Kannan and Sub-Inspector Alauddin was formed to probe the case. Forensic experts collected evidence from the scene, including the broken beer bottle and blood-stained soil, sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, SI Alauddin located and arrested Bharathi on Monday around 1:45 pm, near the lakes shore on the new bypass road.

During interrogation, Bharathi admitted to drinking with his friends Shamsudeen and Murali on the night of the incident. After Shamsudeen left, Bharathi and Murali allegedly continued drinking at a bar near the Indira Gandhi statue before the altercation occurred in Don Bosco Nagar, Kompakkam. Bharathi confessed to the attack, and the clothes he wore during the crime were recovered from his home.