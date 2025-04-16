Ramadoss-son spat minor issue, will be resolved amicably: PMK GK Mani

CHENNAI: After PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss sent a shocker among party cadres with his announcement on Friday removing his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss from the post of president, and that he himself would be the president with immediate effect, the party’s Assembly floor leader GK Mani on Tuesday said that all differences between the two leaders are being resolved amicably.

Addressing reporters outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Mani sought to dispel concerns about the internal strife and said that he was talking to both the party founder and Dr Anbumani on a daily basis. “There is no issue between them. It was just a minor misunderstanding - something that’s quite natural in any political party.

Things are being sorted out,” Mani said. He added that both leaders will be seen together on stage at the party’s Chithirai festival conference in Mamallapuram on May 11. “They will also meet and hold discussions ahead of the event,” he noted.

Though Dr Ramadoss’s announcement came on the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Chennai to announce the alliance with the AIADMK, Mani said that the announcement had nothing to do with the alliance. It can be recalled that PMK faced the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together with BJP as part of NDA.

On the comments made by party treasurer Thilagabama against the announcement of Dr Ramadoss and the subsequent remarks of general secretary Vadivel Ravanan demanding Thilagabama to quit, Mani clarified that, barring the party founder, Dr Anbumani, or himself, anyone else commenting on the issue is expressing their personal opinion.