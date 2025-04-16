SH floats tenders for Coimbatore's Thanneerpandal ROB

COIMBATORE: The State Highways (SH) department has floated tenders for Rail Overbridge (ROB) project works at the Thanneerpandal junction near Tidel Park in the city and has begun scrutinising potential players. Works are set to commence soon.



Considering traffic congestion, the state government has decided to construct a ROB across Railway Level Crossing (LC) Gate 6 at Thanneerpandal Road in the city executed by the SH department. The project has been delayed over a decade due to various issues including land acquisition, court cases and cost associated with the project.



As the project was stalled and the railway level crossing gate was kept closed for several years, locals and motorists were affected as they were forced to take long detours. Meanwhile, the Salem Division of Southern Railways had completed their part of the construction--a 27-metre-long deck above the train tracks on railway land. Social activists urged concerned officials to open the closed railway level crossing gate until the bridge is constructed. In this context, SH officials have sorted out most issues and floated a tender for the ROB construction a few days ago.



Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the SH Department said, "The tender was opened a few days ago and we have received a lot of bids from potential players. Currently, we are scrutinising tenders to identify a construction firm, and it will be decided in a week. The ROB project's construction work will begin in 10-15 days, after the contractor has been finalised."



Box:



Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge



Total Length: 549.140 metres

Total Width: 8.5 metres

Main Carriageway Width: 7.5 metres

Total pillars: 18

Total decks: 17 (9 towards Avinashi Road + 8 towards Vilankurichi)

Railway Portion: Single deck at 27 metres

Approach Road: 137.52 metres towards Avinashi Road + 68.42 metres towards Vilankurichi