Tamil Nadu: Teen who survived caste-crime, attacked again in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: An 18-year-old boy from a Scheduled Caste community in Nanguneri, who survived a caste-based attack by his classmates in 2023, was attacked again by an unidentified gang on Wednesday evening. The gang reportedly contacted the boy through an app and called him to an isolated location where he was brutally attacked.

The boy has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) with injuries.

When contacted, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city, Santosh Hadimani, told TNIE that the attackers had lured the boy through an online dating app.

"The suspects tried to snatch his cell phone. In his attempt to save his phone, the boy suffered a minor injury," he said.