Tiruchy-bound passenger detained at Kuala Lumpur airport with 14 exotic species in bag

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man from Tamil Nadu was detained by Malaysian authorities at the Kuala Lumpur airport for ‘attempting’ to traffic 14 species exotic to Tiruchy from Malaysia.

According to official information shared by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Jabatan PERHILITAN), the passenger was carrying animals, identified as African spurred tortoises (3), Sulawesi Forest Turtles (4) and Harlequin Monitor Lizards (7), in his check-in baggage.

Malaysian authorities have not yet officially revealed the identity of the passenger.

However, official sources in India said that he was identified as Abdul Jaffer Mohideen Abdul Kadar, a native of Panboli village of Tenkasi district, who was set to travel on the Batik Air flight OD 223 from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy.