TNIE Impact: Demolition notices issued to unauthorised buildings in Muttukadu panchayat with 15-day deadline

CHENNAI: Demolition notices for several unauthorised buildings under construction on Old Karikattukuppam beach in Muttukadu panchayat, citing violations of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, were served on Wednesday.

This follows the TNIE article on how land sharks were violating the Chengalpattu beaches.

Notices pasted on the buildings give building owners a 15-day deadline.

One such notice, issued to 'Zakir Hussain', a copy of which is available with TNIE, addresses an unauthorised building at Survey No. 137/24, 25, 26, and Old Survey No. 107/1 (part) in Muttukadu village, Thiruporur taluk, Chengalpattu district.

Following a site inspection on April 16 and a directive from the district collector, the Mamallapuram Local Planning Authority confirmed the violation.