Union Government in past did not use funds to settle scores with states: Tamil Nadu Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister and Leader of the House, Duraimurugan on Tuesday did some plain-speaking while expressing his views on the formation of a high-level committee headed by Justice Kurian Joseph.

Recalling the political scenario five decades ago and explaining how it changed over time, the octagenarian leader said national-level leaders at the centre were largely democratic despite differences with the states.

Duraimurugan recalled that five decades ago, he had the opportunity to speak on a resolution on the recommendations of the Rajamannar Committee and now, when a similar committee is formed, he got the opportunity to speak.

He pointed out that the 1974 resolution demanded an immediate amendment to the Constitution to ensure a true federal set up giving the states their autonomy. “But even after 50 years, the Constitution has not been amended to ensure state autonomy. During the past five decades, much water has flowed under the bridge and now the situation has changed drastically,” he added.

Duraimurugan also pointed out that despite differences, the then-leaders were democratic at large and even they did not have state autonomy. “As such, whether those who are ruling at the centre now would come forward to give state autonomy is doubtful since they are looking at the paramapatham (snakes and ladders board) without worrying about democracy,” he added.

“The past governments were firm on giving the funds even though there were differences in opinion. Now the Centre says if you don’t agree to the three-language policy, we won’t give money. This is autocracy/hegemony. So, the CM has lit the fire and it will spread,” he added.