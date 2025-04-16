Unseasonal rain leaves paddy TN farmers in lurch

MADURAI: Unseasonal rainfall, accompanied by summer gales, has severely affected harvest-ready paddy in several blocks of Madurai, including Vadipatti, leaving farmers worried and financially strained.

Already reeling from crop losses during the previous Samba season, farmers now face the burden of increased harvesting costs due to soggy fields and pest issues.

According to IMD, Madurai recorded an average of 69.9mm rainfall between April 1 and 14, a 250% increase from the predicted levels. The district has been experiencing steady rainfall and gale for two days.

The agriculture department said that nearly 5,000 to 7,000 hectares were cultivated during the navarai season (summer crop) in Madurai.

The rains have caused crop inundation over hundreds of hectares in Vadipatti, Melur, Alanganallur, among others. “Inundation prevails in only low lying areas in Alanganallur blocks, about 100 hectares of paddy and less than 10 hectares of sugarcane.Crop condition could be assessed only after the water recedes,” said Subburaj, joint director of agriculture.

E Jayaratchagan, a farmer from Vadipatti, said, “As much as 1,500 hectares have been used for paddy cultivation this season. Over 50% of the cultivated area faced inundation. The situation forces us to opt for track harvesters, which cost more than tire harvesters (tire machine costs Rs 1,500 per acre and track machines cost Rs 3,100 - Rs 3,500 per acre).” He added, “Track harvesters would spoil fodder, which is now being sold for Rs 1,500 per acre, compared to the usual Rs 4,000 per acre.”