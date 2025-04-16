Workers burdened as over 1,044 posts in anganwadis lie vacant for four years in TN's Dindigul

DINDIGUL: There are a total of 1,044 vacancies in anganwadi centres in the district that have not been filled for the last four years. The district administration has recently invited applications to fill just 235 posts.

In its reply to an RTI query filed by TNIE, dated April 2, 2025, the district administration stated that there are 655 vacancies for the post of anganwadi assistants (cooks) and 389 vacancies for anganwadi workers.

A press release dated April 6, 2025, invited applications for just 154 anganwadi assistants, 13 workers for small anganwadi centres, and 78 cooks.

K Rathispandian, RTI activist, told TNIE, “There are over 2,039 anganwadi centres in Dindigul. Of these, just 1,650 have workers. The remaining 389 posts are vacant, and there are 655 vacant posts for cooks. Why does not the government recruit people for all the vacancies? I questioned the officials about this issue, but they refused to speak.”