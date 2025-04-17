'26 Pongal: Production of free dhoti, saree to start early in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order for free dhoti and saree production for the 2026 Pongal festival earlier than usual this year. An administrative sanction has been given to produce 1 crore 46 lakh 10,000 sarees and 1 crore 44 lakh 10,000 dhotis this year, excluding stock.

The government has allocated Rs 75 crore for this in the first phase. Officials told TNIE that the production is likely to start by early June. Last year it started in September.

The state government has been giving free dhoti and saree to PDS cardholders every year on the occasion of Pongal festival.

V Amuthavalli, Secretary of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, in the G.O., said, "As the demand is same as last year, it has been planned to give 1 crore 77 lakh 64,476 sarees and 1 crore 77 lakh 22,995 dhotis for the current year. However, there is a stock of 31.54 lakh sarees and 33.12 lakh dhotis from last year's production. Due to this, administrative sanction has been given to produce 1 crore 46 lakh 10,000 sarees and 1 crore 44 lakh 10,000 dhotis this year."

As per the G.O., the state government has given allocation for Pongal dhoti and saree production to handlooms, pedal looms, and powerlooms this year. However, the allocation details for them are not specified in the order.

"Co-optex, Tamil Nadu Textile Corporation Limited (TNCL), and Tamil Nadu Handloom Development Corporation (TNHDC) should procure dhoti and saree from the weavers' cooperative societies. Biometric authentication is essential when providing free dhoti sarees to PDS cardholders," the G.O. added.