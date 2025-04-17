After HC clearance, UGSS project to resume in seven locations in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli corporation commissioner Dr N O Sukhaputra on Wednesday said that the administration would expedite the construction of sewage lifting and pumping stations at seven locations across the city under the Underground Sewage System (UGSS) project, following the dismissal of litigations against the works by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The commissioner along with officials visited the spot where the stations are set to be constructed. In a statement, Sukhaputra said, “Phase I of the UGSS project is already operational in certain parts of Tirunelveli Corporation. The remaining areas are being covered under Phases II and III at an estimated cost of Rs 960.03 crore, funded jointly by the central, state governments and the Asian Development Bank under the AMRUT scheme.

As part of the scheme, sewage generated from households will be collected and diverted to the main sewage treatment plants through localised lifting stations. These facilities are being established based on site-specific topography with required approvals. However, citing environmental and residential concerns, a section of residents from Thiruvannathapuram, Rahmat Nagar, Police Colony, Saranya Park, Aachimadam, Kumaresan Nagar and Thamirapathi Colony had filed writ petitions against the proposed pumping stations, leading to a temporary halt of construction in these locations due to interim injunctions.”

“The matter was heard again on April 15 by a division bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi, who oversee cleanliness of the Thamirabarani river. The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, accepted the Corporation’s submission that the pumping stations would be built below ground level within the designated spaces, and that all statutory and environmental norms were being adhered to. Observing no violation of legal provisions, the court dismissed the petitions filed by the residents. Following the court’s clearance, the Corporation has resumed the stalled works. Once completed, the UGSS infrastructure will prevent the discharge of untreated sewage into the Thamirabarani river from households,” he said.