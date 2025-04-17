Allocation for veggies, condiments in noon meal scheme hiked in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan announced a Rs 61.6 crore increase in allocation for vegetables and condiments under the noon meal scheme, which will benefit 42.71 lakh children. Currently, the government allots Rs 1.79 per child for vegetables in noon meals for students in classes 1 to 5, and Rs 2.01 for those in classes 6 to 10. This has now been increased to Rs 2.11 and Rs 2.71 respectively.

During the department’s demand for grants in the Assembly on Wednesday, the minister also announced the setting up of ‘Aran Shelters’ for transpersons in Chennai and Madurai at a cost of Rs 64 lakh. Each shelter would accommodate 25 transpersons and offer counselling, vocational training, and other amenities. Transpersons migrating from rural areas to cities can stay in these shelters for up to three weeks.

To improve early childhood care and education, Rs 2 crore has been allocated for developing an application to monitor developmental delays in children. An additional Rs 2 crore has been allocated for training field officers to identify developmental delays.

A new management wing will be established to address challenges in Pocso cases and monitor children in child care institutions. The department will collaborate with the School Education Department to create ‘Rights Corners’ in schools to spread awareness and prevent drug abuse among students.

The department has also allocated Rs 50 lakh to create a child-friendly environment in Pocso courts in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi.