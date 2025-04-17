CM Stalin writes to PM Modi on sudden cut in private Haj quota

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to urgently take up the matter of sudden cut in private Haj quota for Indians with the authorities concerned in Saudi Arabia urgently and seek an expeditious remedy.

He said the PM’s intervention will surely restore the Haj quota and provide reassurance to pilgrims and their families, including many from Tamil Nadu, who have been significantly distressed by the sudden cancellation.

Highlighting that the pilgrimage held immense spiritual significance, and pilgrims often spend their lifetime savings for the journey, Stalin said around 1,75,000 Indians partook in Haj pilgrimage in 2024

Pointing out that India signed a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia in January finalising a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims, Stalin said private operators were allotted 52,507 seats for this year while the rest went to State Haj committees.