CMRL to take over Saravanampatti flyover project; Sathy road to be widened

COIMBATORE: In a significant boost for the city's infrastructure and the proposed metro service, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will take over the construction of the much-anticipated flyover at Saravanampatti junction on Sathy Road. The decision came after detailed discussions between CMRL and the National Highways (NH) wing of the State Highways Department, as the stretch is a part of the proposed metro corridor.

Originally, the NH wing had chalked out plans to build a four-lane flyover at a cost of Rs 80.48 crore. The flyover, spanning 1.4 km from Amman Kovil to Saravanampatti at 7.5 metres width, will have 31 piers. However, after CMRL came up with a blueprint for a two-tier structure on the same stretch, the project was put on hold.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing said, "Metro officials informed us about their intent to integrate the flyover construction with the upcoming metro project. Given that the structure needs to support the elevated metro rail, they have proposed to execute the flyover work themselves."

A senior CMRL official told TNIE, "The two-tier design would carry vehicular traffic on the lower deck, while the upper level will be reserved for the metro line. Since metro rail infrastructure must meet stringent structural and safety standards, the NH department has agreed to let CMRL take charge of the flyover construction to ensure seamless integration."

However, with metro works only expected to be delayed, the NH wing has decided to move ahead with removal of encroachments and widening the road near the proposed junction in the interim. The move is aimed at alleviating traffic bottlenecks at Saravanampatti, a rapidly growing IT and residential hub. Ahead of this, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun land survey work from Textool Bridge to Surya Hospital. Once complete, the NH department will take up widening of the Sathy Road stretch from Textool to Saravanampatti.

"We are in constant contact with CMRL officials. Once the final design is approved and instructions are issued, we will release our share of funds to CMRL," the official added. "Our headquarters in Delhi has also been notified to facilitate necessary financial processes."

The project is expected to ease traffic snarls and improve connectivity in one of the busiest corridors in the city.