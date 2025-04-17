Double murder case: 45-year-old JCB owner, woman arrested in TN's Erode

ERODE: A 45-year-old JCB vehicle owner and a woman were arrested on Wednesday, in connection with the murder of an elderly woman and her grandson in a hill village in Talavadi in Erode district.

The accused were identified as G Nagesh (45), a JCB vehicle owner and driver, and M Bhagya (40) of Thottakajanur village in Talavadi in Erode district.

Police said, "S Chikamma (60) of Thottakajanur lived alone after her husband died a few years ago. Due to this, Ragavan (11), her grandson, often slept at his grandmother's house. Ragavan's house was in the nearby hill village."

"Nagesh and Bhagya were in an extra-marital affair for the past few years. Bhagya's family came to know about this matter through Chikamma, which led to Bhagya being warned by her family. On Saturday night, as per Bhagya's instruction, Nagesh went to Chikamma's house and got into an argument with her. In a fit of rage, he hit her on the head with a hammer and killed her. When Ragavan saw this, Nagesh beat him to death as well. Further investigation is underway," police sources said.

"On Sunday morning, Chikamma and Ragavan were found lying dead in a pool of blood inside the house. The Talavadi police filed a case and were investigating the incident. Five special teams were formed to nab the accused," police added.

On Wednesday, based on information received from the special investigation team, the police arrested Nagesh and his girlfriend Bhagya.