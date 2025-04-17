Dysfunctional lights on Krishnagiri- Bengaluru NH jeopardise police checking

KRISHNAGIRI: Dysfunctional street lights at the Zuzuvadi-Attibele border on Krishnagiri- Bengaluru National Highway (NH) has put lives of police personnel at the prohibition border check post in Zuzuvadi in the dark.

A policeman told TNIE that the police checkpost is situated in both Tamil Nadu-Karnataka state border, as other state liquor is prohibited in Tamil Nadu and is also punishable under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act. Therefore, police personnel regularly check around 100 vehicles during day and about 80 vehicles at night. Number of vehicle checks will often double during weekends, he added.

"Over five streetlights near the police check post to Attibele border is dysfunctional and some have been out of order for over six months. It is tough to check vehicles at night without streetlights," he further said.

Another policeman recounted that during Covid-19, a traffic police from Hosur involved in duty at the inter-state border for vehicle check died in an accident at night due to rash driving of a container lorry.

When TNIE took the issue to a police officer in the district, he said that the matter will be discussed with District Collector C Dinesh Kumar. NHAI Krishnagiri project director Ramesh also assured to look into the matter.