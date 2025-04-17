Guava price jumps to Rs 120/kg in Tamil Nadu, farmers blame unseasonal rain

DINDIGUL: The price of guava has shot up from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 120 in the last one week. Traders and farmers attributed this to drop in supply due to unseasonal weather in January and February.

Last week, a 25-kg crate of guava was sold between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,300, and this increased to Rs 2,800-Rs 3,100 on Monday, as supply from Palani and other parts of the district has dwindled. According to horticulture department, guava is cultivated in 2,400 hectares in the district, including 1,269 hectares in Palani.

K Jaganathan, a farmer in Palani who cultivates guava in five-acres, said, “Unseasonal rains in January and February caused some damage. Although crops were not lost, the rains damaged the flower buds, which affected the overall production. Guava plants take at least two months to bloom.”

G Radhakrishnan, another farmer, said, “I own a 16-acre guava farm in Palani. Guava which is preferred by farmers in Palani is harvested from April to May and October to November. However, rain at the end of February damaged most of the flowers. I spent several lakhs of rupees this season, but I won’t get anything in return. I have to wait till next season.”

Farmers, however, said the supply may increase in two weeks, which could bring the price down. Officials in the district horticulture department said several guava plantations in Ayakudi, old Ayakudi, Ponnavaram, Pudur, Pookavadi, Pappampadi, Balasamudram, Neikkarapatti, TKN Pudur, Poonduvadi have been affected. An officer said, “Changing weather patterns, coupled with hot sun and sudden rains, in early February, affected the flowering phase. No survey has been initiated as it was not a disease, which has left many farmers anxious. There is a chance that the supply will go up and the prices will decrease in a couple of weeks. But, nothing can be said for sure.”