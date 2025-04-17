Health science student ends life at private hospital in Coimbatore during training

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old girl studying a first-year allied science course at a private college of health and science in the city, died by suicide at a private hospital near Nava India on Avinashi Road in the city, on Tuesday evening, where she was attending a training session. She was allegedly under inquiry by the hospital management with regard to a theft complaint and her parents had been asked to come to the hospital. She allegedly took the extreme step, upset over this.

The deceased was identified as G Anupriya (18) from Tiruvannamalai district. She was on a three-month training at the hospital, which is run by the same management in the same locality.

On Tuesday evening around 6.45 pm, Anupriya attempted to end her life and was injured severely. After first-aid at the hospital, she was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where she succumbed. Peelamedu police initiated a probe and sent the body for post-mortem.

Investigation revealed that a student studying at another nursing college in the district had come to the hospital for an internship and was residing there. An amount of Rs 1,500 went missing from her hostel room and she had been questioned by hospital authorities about the money. She was allegedly depressed over the inquiry which led her to take the extreme step, police said.