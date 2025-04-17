Health science student ends life at private hospital in Coimbatore during training

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old girl studying a first-year allied science course at a private college of health and science in the city, died by suicide at a private hospital near Nava India on Avinashi Road in the city, on Tuesday evening, where she was attending a training session. She was allegedly under inquiry by the hospital management with regard to a theft complaint and her parents had been asked to come to the hospital. She allegedly took the extreme step, upset over this.
The deceased was identified as G Anupriya (18) from Tiruvannamalai district. She was on a three-month training at the hospital, which is run by the same management in the same locality.
On Tuesday evening around 6.45 pm, Anupriya attempted to end her life and was injured severely. After first-aid at the hospital, she was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where she succumbed. Peelamedu police initiated a probe and sent the body for post-mortem.
Investigation revealed that a student studying at another nursing college in the district had come to the hospital for an internship and was residing there. An amount of Rs 1,500 went missing from her hostel room and she had been questioned by hospital authorities about the money. She was allegedly depressed over the inquiry which led her to take the extreme step, police said.
Sources said that her batchmates who had gathered at CMCH on Wednesday alleged that Anupriya was framed on the theft charges. Police held inquries with them for over five hours on Tuesday evening. They demanded a fair investigation and legal action against the college's management including faculty, who had allegedly forced the girl to commit suicide. The family members also denied to receive the body, stressing the same demands. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh was given by the hospital management to deceased's kin. Police assured to conduct a proper investigation into the death, sources added.
College Principal R Manimozhi who visited CMCH said that they held a normal inquiry with many students, including Anupriya, who were present when the money was said to be stolen. She said the hospital management had inquired with the student about the theft and sought a letter from her. The management also informed her family asking them to appear in person, Manimozhi added.
(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department's helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999)