Madras High Court slams K Ponmudy for derogatory speech, directs TN police to file FIR

CHENNAI: Slamming Tamil Nadu Minister for K Ponmudy for his derogatory speech against religious denominations, the Madras High Court on Thursday instructed the state police to register an FIR against him for the “hate speech” and inform the court by April 23, 2025.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh said only one FIR is enough instead of registering multiple FIRs based on the complaints received and warned that the court will take suo motu case if the police failed to do so.

“If you don’t register (FIR), will take a suo motu contempt case. Now the court has taken cognizance (of the matter),” he told Advocate General PS Raman.

When the AG responded saying that enquiry is being held on the matter, the judge said the police need wait for holding enquiry since the person himself has accepted what he has spoken.

Pointing out that the video of the derogatory speech is still on in public domain and it cannot be allowed to continue, Justice Venkatesh said, “The moment I get into it, this will get a different colour. But I don’t want to”