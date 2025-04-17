Over 2 lakh beneficiaries of doorstep health-care service in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: Around two lakh people have benefited from the state government's doorstep health-care service — Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam — in the Nilgiris district since its inception nearly four years ago.

A total of 1,89,993 people got the service for the first time, and 2,03,665 people have been monitored continuously under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme across the district since the project commenced in the Nilgiris district on May 7, 2021.

According to a release, 5,91,153 people have been checked for communicable diseases, and 1,07,392 got checked for high-blood pressure and subsequently medical kits were given. Likewise, medical kits were also given to the 43,766 people who have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Moreover, physiotherapy services were provided to 6,696 persons and palliative care services were given to 7,785 persons in the district so far.

In the district, 218 women health volunteers, palliative care staff nurses and five physiotherapists have been working under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. The scheme is being implemented through the 61 multipurpose health inspectors and 128 mid-level health providers.

"Each and every beneficiary is registered and being monitored continuously under the scheme," said S Somasundaram, Deputy Director of Health Services, Nilgiris.