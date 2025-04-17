This vacation, it’s study-from-home for Anthanallur primary school kids

TIRUCHY: For the 59 students of the panchayat union primary school in Anthanallur of the district, the summer holidays won’t be a break from studies as they are now part of the Symbiotic Learning Model, an initiative launched by block education officials on Wednesday with an aim to prevent learning loss among children during vacation time.

This model, which is in its pilot phase, encourages children to study in home-formed groups, share stories with each other with the involvement of parents, grandparents and the local community.

S Sivakumar, former principal at the District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, who introduced the model, said it includes “peer reading circles, teach-back sessions, skill exchange and engaging with grandparents, ensuring a fun and interactive learning environment”.

As part of the initiative, 25 wall-mountable blackboards were distributed for installation at students’ homes, allowing children to form study groups.

M Arshitha, a Class 2 student at the school, said, “I love writing on the blackboard at home. I also get my friends to join me and teach them while learning together.”

“My grandparents listen when I read stories and help me practice,” she said.

A Vijayasanthi, a parent and school management committee member, said, “The blackboard helps children stay connected to learning by writing, drawing and revising lessons. Even if we don’t know everything, we can sit with our children, encourage them to read and assist with their writing.”

Another parent, Sneha, said, “Last year, my child almost forgot the basics during the two-month break. This year, with the support of this model, I hope he will retain more of what he has learnt.”

Schoolteacher K Anuradha said weekly group learning sessions will be held under the initiative through which children come together to read, draw and ask questions. Parents and teachers too will stay connected through WhatsApp groups to track progress, she added.

On the initiative, school headmaster R Sugumar Ramakrishnan said, “The model has brought new energy. It’s about building a learning culture at home, not just with textbooks.”

Initially implemented in schools for Classes 1-5 in Anthanallur, the model will be expanded to all schools in six months, officials said.