UP cleric issues fatwa against TVK chief Vijay over iftar party, urges Muslims to shun actor

BAREILLY: All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has issued a fatwa against Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-politician Vijay, the President of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Razvi Bareilvi criticised Vijay for allegedly portraying Muslims negatively in his movies and for inviting individuals involved in gambling and liquor consumption to his Iftar party.

"He (Vijay) has formed a political party and maintained cordial relations with Muslims. However, he has portrayed Muslims in a negative way as those who spread terrorism in his films. Gamblers and liquor consumers were invited to his Iftar party," Maulana Razvi Bareilvi said.

"Due to all this, Sunni Muslims of Tamil Nadu are angry with him. They asked for a fatwa. So, in my answer, I have issued a fatwa mentioning that Muslims should not stand with Vijay," he added.