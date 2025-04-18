AIADMK denies coalition with BJP despite alliance; says stand on government formation unchanged

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s firm assertion on Wednesday that his party will not form a coalition government with the BJP ahead of the meeting scheduled on May 2.

The subsequent reiteration of the same by one of the party’s senior leaders and Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai have been received by party insiders as measures to ensure that the party executive committee meeting 2 happens smoothly with no public display of disappointment over the AIADMK formally joining the BJP-led NDA last Friday.

Palaniswami’s remarks on Wednesday came as a shocker since he contradicted Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarks at a press conference announcing the alliance on April 11, that the NDA will form a coalition government in 2026 under the leadership of Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu.

While the AIADMK rejoining the alliance after 20 months seemed to have generally caused disappointment among a section of the party, Shah’s announcement on a coalition government in particular was not taken well by many party functionaries TNIE spoke to, since it was viewed as a huge concession to the national party, considering how both the DMK and AIADMK had never ceded to the idea of a coalition government in the past.

Former Minister Sellur K Raju on May 13 expressed his displeasure to the media over the idea of a coalition government. Raju said the BJP leaders might say “thousand and odd things”, but the stand taken by the AIADMK would be final.