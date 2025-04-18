CRC Madurai offers plant caretaker course for PwDs promoting skills, independence for employment

MADURAI: The Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Madurai, the first such institution in the state, has been transforming lives of people with learning disabilities.

Established at Villapuram in January 2024, the centre comes under the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

The centre offers an eight-month assistant plant caretaker course to persons with learning difficulties. Courses for the first batch, comprising 10 students, will be completed in April.

Speaking to TNIE, CRC director H Jeyaseeli Flora said the aim is to improve the quality of life and make PwDs independent.

She said, “As per the Skill Council for Persons with Disability (SCPwD) curriculum, we offered Assistant plant caretaker course in September 2024. People aged between 18 and 27 can enrol for the training. We train beneficiaries in planting saplings, watering, seeding, fencing and nurturing them. Apart from this, we teach mushroom cultivation and ornamental fish culture. We will give certificates at the end of the training.”

“We have taught them how to fence a garden, make raised beds, etc. They have planted vegetables, greens etc., At present, they are preparing soil for an herbal garden. Initially, it was a bit challenging for them to understand. Once they learnt, they did not make any mistake.