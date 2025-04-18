Delay in pet licensing hampers Tiruchy’s stray dog sterilisation drive as loose pets get mistaken for strays

TIRUCHY: The lack of clarity in the corporation rolling out its pet licensing system continues to give the field teams carrying out the civic body’s target of sterilising all stray dogs by next year a tough time as they complain that several of the canines found roaming in the city streets are pets.

While about half of the city’s 43,767 stray dogs have been sterilised so far, officials say the four dedicated teams undertaking the drive face run-ins with people when their pet canines let loose in the streets are unknowingly picked up for birth control surgery.

“Our teams usually identify sterilised and vaccinated dogs by looking for a cut mark on their ear,” a member involved in the drive explained.

"When we take dogs without it for sterilisation and vaccination, someone suddenly claims ownership over them, preventing us from taking them for surgery," the member said.

“Dealing with aggressive stray pet owners is becoming a bigger challenge than the dogs themselves,” a field worker of the corporation quipped.

When enquired, a corporation official, pointing to the pet licensing system announced by the civic body said, “Once it is in place, residents will be expected to confine their pets within their compound. If any dog is found let loose in the open, our teams will have the authority to vaccinate and sterilise them.”