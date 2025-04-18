DMK slams Vice President Dhankhar for remarks against judiciary

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has slammed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his remarks against the judiciary, made in light of the Supreme Court's recent order on fixing timeline for the President to grant assent to state bills, saying his criticism of the ruling was "unethical."

DMK deputy general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva said "under the separation of powers as per the Constitution, the executive, legislative and judiciary have distinct powers."

"When all three act on their own spheres one should not forget that Constitution is supreme.

The recent Supreme Court verdict on the role of Governors and President invoking Article 142 undoubtedly has established that no individual in the name of being a constitutional authority can sit over the bills passed by a legislature indefinitely undermining the constitutional provisions," he said in a post on 'X'.