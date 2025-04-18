Fishers from Nagapattinam attacked by Sri Lankan pirates; four injured

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of fishers from Nagapattinam who ventured into the sea in country crafts fitted with outboard motors have been attacked, in two incidents, allegedly by pirates from Sri Lanka. Four fishermen suffered injuries when they were attacked by pirates. They have been admitted in Vedaranyam hospital.

According to sources, four fishermen — G Senthil (46), K Jagan (36) of of Pudupettai fisherfolk, S Ramakrishnan (67) of Chavadi Kuppam near Tiruvenkadu and D Samuvel (35) of Chennai ventured into sea from Kodiyakarai coast on Monday in a country boat.

When they were fishing 13 nautical miles away from Kodiyakarai coast on Wednesday night, a three member gang on a SriLankan boat attacked them and took away two GPS equipment, two mobile phones, walkie talkie set, torch light and 50 kg of fish.

The four fishermen who were injured in the attack reached the Kodiayakari fishing jetty on Thursday morning and lodged a complaint with Vedaranyam Marine Police.

They were given first aid at Kodiyakarai PHC and then admitted to Vedaranyam Government Hospital.